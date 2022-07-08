Avoid These Common Mistakes As Parents To Build Strong Bond With Kids

For a child, parents are next to the god. How the child contributes to society depends on them. It is said that when a child is born, they are like soil. It depends on the parents as to how they treat the soil. They can plant any seed in the soil. During the budding period of a kid, it is important for the parents to understand how to impart values.

It’s very important to know that parenting is not hereditary or naturally ordained, it is learned with experience. Usually, parents unknowingly do such activities which hurt the feelings of a kid. Different kids react differently to situations. But there are a few common things which parents should avoid doing, else the bond between a child and parent will deteriorate.

When your child wants to talk, talk with him/ her politely. Avoid using the phone or laptop during a conversation with them. If the work is important, convey to him/her that you will join later. Kids get hurt easily and it’s important to make them feel wanted and precious.

Every child in a difficult situation expects their parents to stand by them. But once they feel that you are not there with them, they might feel unwanted or unloved. Such activities of parents when the kid is young affect the relationship. Such feelings might drive them away from their parent.

Every child makes mistakes. It is normal and therefore you shouldn’t behave rudely. They won’t be able to understand the reason why the parent is getting angry. This might break the growing bond between a parent and his or her child. The child will feel that their parents do not understand them.

Usually, a common way used by parents is to compare siblings. This can happen to anyone but should be avoided. It directly affects the relationship between the parent and the child. They won’t be able to express themselves and hence will keep their feelings inside.

Not letting them express their views and forcing your opinion might fail you as parents. It’s important to understand their views.

