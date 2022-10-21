Avoid These Common Mistakes to Achieve Glowing Skin After a Facial

Everyone wants flawless and radiant skin, especially during the festive season. While some turn to natural remedies, others opt for a facial treatment to achieve that glowing skin. As we approach Diwali, a lot of people will flock to spas to get a facial in order to treat their skin.

A facial is a set of skincare treatments that cleanse, exfoliate and nourish the skin. This multi-step treatment can help your skin look youthful. Before getting a facial, you must be aware of the common mistakes made by most people, which can prevent you from getting the desired results. Read on to find out what mistakes you must avoid to achieve luminous skin after a facial.

Avoid taking a bath for a day

You must avoid hopping into the shower immediately after getting a facial. If you must take a bath, then wait for at least six hours before doing so. Rinsing your face with water will wash away the serums and products applied to your face during the facial treatment. Let the treatment sit well on your face to work its magic. You must also stay away from soaps and shower gels to let your skin make the most of the facial.

Avoid wearing makeup

You should avoid makeup and skincare products after a facial as they sit in the pores for quite some time after application. Let your skin breathe after the facial treatment. In fact, using makeup after getting a facial can lead to breakouts, which defeats the purpose of treating the skin. Also, keep exfoliators, toners and retinol at bay for a week.

Avoid exposing your skin to the sun

Your skin remains extremely sensitive for a couple of hours after the facial. Overexposure to harmful sun rays can end up damaging your skin. Do not forget to cover your face before heading out of the house in the sun.

Avoid touching the skin

The pores of your skin remain open for a few hours after the facial. Therefore, if you repeatedly touch your face, then the bacteria and dirt present on your hands can accumulate in the pores, which, in turn, can damage your skin. So, control the urge of touching your face after getting a facial.

