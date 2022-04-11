Avoid These Common Mistakes To Make Your Perfume Last Longer

The smell of a person is one of the most important things people notice when they first meet someone. Therefore, many around the world are obsessed with perfumes. Everyone has their own choice, from light to strong fragrances.

What most people don’t know is that there are special ways of making sure your perfume lasts, meaning it doesn’t expire or go bad too quickly. People make some common mistakes, resulting in reduced or unusable perfume. Let’s look at some common ways to make sure your perfume lasts long and is remains safe to use:

Opening the Lid Before Use:

Perfume experts agree on this common point that a perfume bottle should not be opened before use, and the lid should always be closed when not in use. If it is kept open for long, oxygen starts to seep into the bottle decreasing the effect and fragrance. The lid should always be closed when not in use.

Store in a Dry and Dark Space

Most people keep their perfumes indirect light on the dressing table. This is a common mistake that causes your perfume to end quickly. The perfume should not be stored outside or in a wet place. Exposure to either light or water can dilute the perfume, resulting in less fragrance.

Temperature

It is necessary to keep the temperature around the perfume at room temperature. Some people like to store their perfumes in their fridges, but any perfume is best kept at room temperature.

Note the Change in Colour

If the colour of the perfume changes, it indicates spoilage. Therefore, if the colour has gotten substantially darker, do not use the perfume.

Travelling with Perfumes

Many often choose to only use one perfume, which they love. This is why they carry their perfumes everywhere. This is a common mistake as big bottles of perfume can often leak and spoil the rest of the luggage as well as get wasted. Look for smaller bottles that can be stored safely when travelling.

