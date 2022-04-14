Avoid These Food Items Before You Board Your Next Flight

Travelling by air calls for special care for your diet. Irrespective of the duration of the flight, travellers like to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the plane. Some people like to consume the food items available on the flight, while others like to carry food with them.

But eating certain food items before air travel compromises health. Here, we will tell you the things to include and avoid.

Take light breakfast:

If you have a flight scheduled in the morning, you can have fruits like oranges, papaya, watermelon, or curd as breakfast. Do not eat fried food items for breakfast. This may lead to gas and acidity.

Include these food items in your lunch:

Take only fast-digesting and healthy things as lunch. You can eat boiled eggs, chicken breast, and fish for lunch. You can also have mixed lentils, mixed veg, salad, and chapati for lunch.

Do not have fast food for dinner:

Avoid eating fatty food items like bread, pasta, and noodles for dinner on the flight. Eating pulses and rice at night during air travel can be harmful. Therefore, it is better to eat fruit or vegetable salad, lean meats, and fish for dinner.

Say no to sweet foodstuff:

Many people have a habit of having snacks in between meals. One can have boiled eggs, dry fruits, and nuts as snacks. At the same time, fruit juice, soup, and herbal tea can also be consumed in the form of drinks. Avoid drinking carbonated and sweet drinks on the flight.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

