Avoiding Potato Dishes To Loose Weight? Don't Have To, Try These Lip-Smacking Recipes Now

Many people believe eating potatoes will make them fat, but contrary to the notion, potatoes are a good source of potassium, fibre, tryptophan, manganese, lutein, and vitamins C.

In addition to this, potatoes are also beneficial for blood circulation and relieving hypertension. Consuming potatoes won’t result in weight gain if you maintain a healthy diet and avoid overeating junk food.

Potatoes have a rich nutritional profile, as both white and sweet potatoes can aid in weight loss.

However, it is imperative to prepare potatoes properly in order to prevent gaining extra calories and unhealthy fats.

If you’re on a weight loss journey, we bring to you some lip-smacking delicious potato recipes.

Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 Boiled potatoes

Half onion

Half tomato

1 Green chili

Coriander leaves

Pepper powder

Salt

Half lemon

Method:

Finely chop the two boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green chillies and coriander leaves in a bowl.

Then, you have to sprinkle pepper powder and salt on them according to taste. Slice a lemon in half, then squeeze its juice over the mixture.

Once done, combine all the ingredients together and serve on a plate.

Aloo Chat

Ingredients:

Ghee

2 Boiled potatoes

Roasted peanuts

Chopped ginger

Crushed jaggery

Salt

Cumin powder

Pepper powder

Chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Boil 2 potatoes in slightly salted water. Once the potatoes are boiled, let them cool down.

After that remove the skin of the potatoes and chop them into dice pieces. Add one tablespoon of ghee to the pan and bring it to heat.

Now, add the potatoes and roast until they are golden brown.

Add the roasted peanuts, sliced ginger, and crushed jaggery once the potatoes are light brown.

Sprinkle some salt, cumin, and pepper powder according to taste.

Garnish with coriander leaves and your dish is ready to be served.

Herbed Sweet Potato

Ingredients:

200 grams of sweet potatoes

Oregano and chili flakes

Chopped coriander leaves

Grated carrot

1 spoon of extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Methods:

Boil 200 grams of sweet potatoes.

Once boiled, let the potatoes cool down and peel off the skin.

Slice the potatoes into wedges after removing the skin and dry roast them until they are light brown.

As desired, season with salt, oregano, and chilli flakes. Add 1 spoon of extra virgin olive oil after one minute of sautéing.

The potatoes and spices should be well combined.

Garnish your dish with some grated carrots and finely chopped coriander leaves and it is done.

