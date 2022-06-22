Avoiding These Food Combos To Keep Health In Check

It is a known fact that our diet has a major role to play in our health and overall fitness. Some foods have better nutritional value than others. While others, basically the foods that are categorised as junk food, may not be healthy. However, certain food combinations may also not be the ideal route for you.

We know that certain combinations taste heavenly and your taste buds crave them but the long-term ill effects may have a toll on your health. We will be mentioning certain food combos that you should religiously avoid to lead a healthy life, according to an article on the website of the Ayush government of India. So, avoid the following combinations

Cheese cakes and cheese omelettes are quite popular but you should keep in mind that meat, curd, milk along with cheese proves to be harmful.

Some people squeeze a lemon on items like salad and fruits. Lemon, coupled with cucumber, tomato and curd can cause health problems.

People who are fond of eating Honey Chili Potato should know that honey should never be heated before consumption.

It is a myth among fitness enthusiasts that consuming milk with fruits is good for health. But Ayurveda says otherwise. Ayurveda advises people not to mix milk with fruits.

Tea with parantha is common as part of breakfast in many Indian households. But once again, this is not recommended according to Ayurveda. Ayurveda says that salty foods should not be taken along with dairy products.

If you are taking any hot drink, do not make the mistake of eating mango, cheese, fish, curd and meat with it.

Fruits like cucumber, melon, and dairy items do not go well with nightshades like tomato and potato.

Proteins are not compatible with starches and their collective consumption may result in delayed digestion.

