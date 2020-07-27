4 Simple Tips From Ayurveda That Can Help With Weight Loss

Ayurveda adopts a holistic approach to heal a person; it does not believe in short-term gains. Ayurveda applies a concept of dosha, which means the life force. There are three types of dosha: Vata (wind), Pitta (fire) and Kapha (earth). It is believed that every person has their own different dosha, which can be the reason for their weight gain. Ayurveda believes that people with Kapha dosha are more likely to gain weight. Kapha dosha suggests that your metabolism would be heavy, slow, cool, oily, smooth and soft. Ayurveda has different approaches to manage the extra weight. Following are some of these ayurvedic approaches:

1. Spices that can help in weight loss

Digestion is a very crucial concept in the Vedic tradition of Ayurveda as it affects most of the body functions. According to Ayurveda, there are a number of spices and ingredients that can help you lose extra weight by improving your digestion. Here are three such spices that can help in weight loss:

Triphala: Triphala is an ancient Ayurvedic preparation which is made by using three dried fruits: amla, bibhitaki and haritaki. Triphala has the ability to eliminate toxins from the body which, in turn, helps in improving digestion. You can take Triphala powder along with hot water two hours after dinner and a half an hour before breakfast.

Pepper: Studies conclude that the compound piperine, present in pepper, can help in the weight loss as it hinders the process of adipogenesis (formation of fat cells in the body). You can add a pinch of pepper in a glass of lemon, honey and water.

Ginger: Studies reveal that 6-gingerol, present in ginger, helps in reducing inflammation in the body and helps in burning fat as it contains antiobesity properties, meaning that it prevents fat formation in the body.

2. Let your body relax

Ayurveda suggests that mind-body relaxation is necessary to keep the body stress-free. As stress is one of the reasons for weight gain, practices like yoga and meditation can help alleviate it and bring peace to the mind. This also helps in maintaining the levels of hormones that are released during stress (cortisol), which often give rise to food cravings.

3. Drink warm water

According to Ayurveda, drinking warm water after waking up in the morning and throughout the day can aid weight loss. Ayurveda believes that drinking warm water can raise your body’s temperature, which helps in boosting metabolism. Improved metabolism helps in burning more calories throughout the day.

4. Maintain your circadian rhythm

Circadian rhythm is the pattern that we follow each day - physically, mentally, and behaviorally. If we maintain our natural circadian rhythms, it can help in balancing our hormones which affect our body weight majorly. To do this you need to start with fixing a schedule for your sleep cycle and work towards sticking to it. Go to bed before 10 pm and avoid staring at screens late at night as it would stimulate your brain and keep it awake. Try to sleep for at least seven to nine hours a day.

For more information, read our article on Ayurveda medicine, treatment and remedies for obesity.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.