Ayurveda Remedies May Help Reduce Covid-19 Infections, Suggests Expert

India is once again witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections after the new Omicron variant started wreaking havoc. However, medical experts are considering the situation under control as there has been lesser hospitalisation, occupation of ICU beds, and mortality rate compared to the delta variant of coronavirus. On Monday, the government began an inoculation drive to vaccinate 15 to 17-year-olds against the novel coronavirus.

Dr Tanuja, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi, said that if ayurvedic measures are adopted to increase immunity while following Covid norms, the risk of any infection can be greatly reduced.

Dr Tanuja said that Ayurveda remedies do not claim to prevent corona or any variants, but the measures definitely strengthen the immunity of people and hence it can reduce the rate of infection.

“In India, we are now witnessing that the Omicron variant is spreading very fast. It is infecting thousands of people simultaneously. People are being requested by authorities to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour,” she said.

“The spread in Omicron is high but the severity is low and the reason for this is the vaccine. Even though the vaccinated people are getting infected, the virus is not able to cause serious harm. In such times, taking care of children becomes very important,” she added.

Dr Tanuja said that children should be given Chyawanprash in milk as it will benefit kids in the winter season and boost their immunity.

“Children should also be given milk mixed with turmeric powder. Give them fresh fruits, vegetables and keep them away from junk food or fast food,” she said.

She said that if the child has symptoms of cough or cold, s/he can be immediately given Ayurvedic medicines like Sitopaladi Churna or Haridra Khand mixed with honey. Along with this, a doctor can be consulted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.