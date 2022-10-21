Ayurvedic Detox: Health Benefits Of Five Easily Available Ingredients

We often come in contact with toxic substances in our daily life. We are not even aware of how much damage is being done to our bodies. However, Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest schools of traditional healing methods, is also useful for the detoxification of the entire body. Often the ingredients used for these detoxification methods are easily found in our homes. These are filled with more health benefits than just detoxifying ourselves. Whichever way they are consumed, they are beneficial for our bodies. Here are 5 easily found Ayurveda detox ingredients and their health benefits:

Papaya Seeds

Rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, alkaloids, tannins and saponins, Papaya Seeds are one of the most powerful antioxidants. It is also rich in fibres which help promote a healthy gut and remove toxins from your body to aid weight loss. From reducing the risk of cancer to maintaining your cardiovascular health, Papaya seeds are packed with several health benefits.

Turmeric

One of the most commonly found Indian spices, it has several health benefits whether consumed in food or drank as a detox tea. Filled with antioxidants, turmeric can help prevent and manage diabetes, lung conditions, liver health, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It can also reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Ginger

High in gingerol, Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is the best-known form of traditional or alternative medicine. Aiding in digestion, helping fight the flu and common cold, and even helping in weight loss. It can also reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and help treat chronic indigestion.

Lemon

Everything from the pulp, to the rind, and the juice is filled with vitamins. Vitamin C can help reduce a risk for stroke and cardiovascular diseases. Filled with fibre, it can also help with gastrointestinal issues. Lemon is effective for weight loss and weight management too. This wonderful fruit is also rich in citric acid and iron.

Mint

Mint is a popular remedy for digestive problems. It can help reduce abdominal pain and treat irritable bowel syndrome without producing side effects. Mint is also known to be able to kill bacteria and reduce stress. It is also filled with fiber, vitamin A, iron, manganese, and folate.

