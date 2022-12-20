Ayurvedic Herbs to Prevent Cold, Cough In Winter

Nasal congestion or blocked nose is one of the most common symptoms of cold, flu and other seasonal allergies. With pollution, pollen, and colder weather in the winter, the issue is very common. While nasal congestion can be a bother on its own, it can also lead to headaches, fever, and other issues. Although medicines and cough syrups are available to alleviate the symptoms, there is nothing better than taking preventive measures. And natural Ayurvedic remedies can help prevent the issue altogether. Here are some herbs and spices to prevent colds and coughs.

Tulsi

Tulsi is known as the “mother medicine of nature" and “the queen of herbs" in Ayurveda. The plant can improve a person’s ability to fight against the common cold and cough by improving the immune system. The herb boosts antibody production and prevents any infection from the onset. Tulsi leaves also have cough-relieving properties as they soothe the oesophagus by helping you cough out sticky mucus. Experts suggest chewing 4-5 tulsi leaves first thing in the morning.

Honey

Honey is filled with antimicrobial properties that help in easing sore throats. Consuming a teaspoon of honey before going to bed can reduce the severity of the cough. It relieves chest congestion. Honey is not only beneficial for sore throat but also for digestion and boosting metabolism. Many people also take honey with tulsi or ginger juice for an added benefit.

Haldi

Haldi or turmeric has been used for medicinal purposes for ages. It’s known for treating everything from wounds and cuts to respiratory disorders like the common cold. The primary chemical ingredient in haldi, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory, antihistamine and antibacterial properties. It’s advised to consume one or two teaspoons of haldi mixed with hot milk before sleeping.

Amla

Perhaps there isn’t any other Ayurvedic immunity supplement available as good as Amla. It has one of the highest sources of Vitamin C out of any food. The berries also have potent antibacterial effects. You can consume them raw as a fruit or in the form of juice.

Pudina

Pudina (Mint) is a plant that is used to treat various respiratory and digestive problems. Pudina’s primary pharmacological component, menthol, is known to be a natural decongestant with potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It is also used outside of Ayurveda in various cough syrups, balms and inhalants.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here