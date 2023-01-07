Ayurvedic Solutions That Will Maintain The Shine of Your Hair In Winters

Dullness, dandruff, and hair fall during winter are common issues, we face in day-to-day life. Taking care of hair takes a lot of time and effort. However, healthy and shiny hair may not always require costly products. Ayurveda and common household herbs and fruits can benefit your hair by enhancing its texture, volume, and shine. Ayurvedic solutions are the perfect alternative to chemical-based products that can be harmful in the long term. Additionally, they do not end up burning a hole in the pocket.

As most of us have undoubtedly tried every remedy and hair product, it’s time to go back to the roots to figure out our one-stop solution.

These remedies will focus on the root concerns for hair care:

Fenugreek Seeds: The lustrous effects of fenugreek seeds on damaged or dull hair are well-known. When applied to the scalp, soaked and pasted fenugreek seeds act as a conditioner. Curry: Curry leaves have long been used in Indian and other international cuisines. They contain beta-carotene, which improves hair health and shine while also strengthening and repairing hair roots. Amla: Amla (Indian gooseberry fruit) is full of essential fatty acids and vitamin C that help keep hair follicles strong and nourish them. Hibiscus: Hibiscus is a common flowering plant with multiple colours that is high in amino acids, vitamins A and C, and alpha hydroxy acids. These nutrients are great for keeping hair shiny. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera can be taken internally or used as a hair mask. Aloe vera can be used to condition your hair and scalp by rubbing it into it. Coconut: Coconut can be consumed in a variety of ways, including as a snack made of dry coconut, an energy drink made of coconut water, or a hair nutrition made of coconut oil. Bhringraj: The leaves of Bhringraj are a hair tonic. It strengthens hair and works miraculously to treat hair issues like dandruff, premature greying, and hair loss. Yoga: The body benefits from practising yoga, particularly pranayama, which is simple to perform. This may result in locking the hair fall and encouraging new hair growth. Lime: Lime is high in vitamin C and has antibacterial properties, which aid in the treatment of scalp infections and provide lustre. Avocado: Avocado has amazing hair care benefits, including reducing hair loss, preventing damage, and improving hair health.

