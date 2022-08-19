Ayurvedic Tips For Glowing Skin This Monsoon

Along with relief, the monsoon brings with it a plethora of seasonal illnesses and skin issues. Acne, redness, and rashes among other skin problems are quite common during this season. Therefore, it makes it all the more crucial for people to take extra care of their skin, but worry not, making a few alterations in your skin-care regimen can do wonders.

Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva shared a few skin-care tips in an interview with the Hindustan Times. By following these steps you can obtain immaculately ravishing skin.

Let’s look at four steps that the expert has shared:

Ingestible skincare:

This Ayurveda-approved regime works wonders to attain glowing skin. In order to improve the quality of your skin naturally, it is essential to provide your body with the necessary nutrients. Even though infusing turmeric, and ghee among other beneficial ingredients into your diet can do wonders, it becomes difficult for people to follow extensive diet regimes. Therefore, ingestible skincare is the best way to go about it. In addition to possessing all-natural nutrients, it addresses the root causes of skin issues.

Follow the CTM routine:

CTM in the beauty world means cleanser, toner, and moisturiser. This is the basic step that you should follow in your skincare routine throughout the year. The first step of your skincare routine should be cleansing, this will help remove all the dirt that clogs the pores of your skin. Following this, you should use toner, this will remove the dullness and rejuvenate your skin. Lastly, apply a moisturiser so that your skin is soft and smooth.

Hydrate:

In order to aim for flawless skin, keeping yourself hydrated, especially during the monsoons is very important. To make sure that the hydration levels of your body do not drop during this season, make sure to drink about 7-8 glasses of water a day. Doing so will flush out the toxins from your body and bring a natural glow to your face.

