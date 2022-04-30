Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2022 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on Ayushman Bharat Diwas

AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIWAS 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: The Ayushman Bharat Diwas is observed on April 30. The day aims to encourage low-cost medical care in rural areas of the country. It is an important day that promotes health and welfare as well as provides underprivileged people with insurance benefits.

On September 28, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, popularly known as Ayushman Bharat which is directly linked to the heart of this day. Economically disadvantaged households benefit greatly from this scheme as they are entitled to free coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year at government and private hospitals in the country.

We can reinforce the value of the day by making everyone aware of it. Therefore, we have gathered a list of wishes and WhatsApp status that you can share with everyone.

1. Ayushman Bharat is one of India’s best innovative measures. Let us make the most of this day by acknowledging it and raising awareness about it.

2. Not only does this day play an essential part in preserving the lives of the country’s common man and poor, but it is also a symbol of the collective commitment and strength of the people of India. Happy Ayushman Bharat Diwas!

3. The Ayushman Bharat initiative is making a significant difference in the lives of the poor. Let us exhibit our solidarity for Ayushman Bharat on this day.

4. Everyone deserves proper healthcare; let us commemorate the day by joining hands with the underprivileged citizens of India.

5. Ayushman Bharat has demonstrated that when India’s collective strength is used, its benefit and power are far-reaching. Ayushman Bharat ensures that patients from all around the country can benefit, which was previously unthinkable for them.

6. Ayushman Bharat is a comprehensive approach to a healthy India for the entire country. This is consistent with the government’s aim of addressing India’s problems and difficulties collectively rather than in solitary.

