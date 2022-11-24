Ayushmann Khurrana Looked Dapper In A Suit At The Evening Soiree With The First Lady Of Fashion

The talented actor, singer made heads turn at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event at The Opera House as he looked extremely classy and elegant.

Ayushmann wore an ensemble which is part of a very special collection - between a heritage luxury brand Gucci and an iconic streetwear brand Addidas which in turn is like bringing two worlds together and creating a whole different look!

The suit had a cool classy vibe to it - and it resonated well with Ayushmann because he has that kind of personality which is experimental, elegant and subtle.

He paired the suit with Gucci shoes and shades.

The event was attended by the who’s who of the fashion and film industry and was braced by none other than the fashion icon herself, Anna Wintour.

Ayushmann has been going full throttle to promote his upcoming film, An Action Hero but made time to attend this evening’s soiree in the city.

