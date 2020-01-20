Ayushmann Khurrana Pulls Off Nose Ring Like a Bawse in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Fans Love it

Ayushmann Khurrana plays an unapologetic gay man in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of the film came out today, showing the actor sport a nose ring in some scenes.

There is nothing effeminate about the mannerisms of either Ayushmann's role or that of his love interest, played by Jitendra Kumar. Neither of them display any of the stereotypical traits the society so often associated with homosexuality. He looks no less masculine than any other actor and female fans will definitely love his bare-bodied scenes.

Given that he is portrayed as just another regular man, the makers probably tried to add a bit of quirk to his looks by making him sport a small nose ring in some scenes. This one tiny piece of jewellery is emblematic of the breaking of yet another stereotype, that jewellery is essentially a feminine accessory.

You need guts to pull that off, especially as an actor in mainstream Hindi cinema. But we're pretty familiar with Ayushmann Khurrana's guts by now, having starred in so many movies smashing taboos in his career.

Fans of the actor are already loving his look, and this might just spark a trend of wearing nose rings among men - irrespective of their sexual orientation. Won't that be refreshing?

@ayushmannk wearing nose pin... just nailed it...he is the bessssssssssst....lots of good wishes for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan #AyushmannKhurrana Must Watchhttps://t.co/ttDsEyrVv4 — Prity Choudhary (@ChoudharyPrity3) January 20, 2020

@ayushmannk pulls off that nose ring like a bawse. We seriously do not deserve this guy ❤️#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/sR0DS7Kdhq — Yamini P.Bhalerao (@yamini_pb) January 20, 2020

This time be zyada saavdhan because @ayushmannk is gonna surprise u in a big way! Love his nose ring, acting toh no doubt awesome,enjoyed seeing @Neenagupta001 & @raogajraj back together! Ye toh HIT hai! 💃🏻😍 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/8OzX56Ko12 — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) January 20, 2020

