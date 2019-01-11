English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana Spiffs Up in 1920s Inspired Look to Meet PM Narendra Modi
While everyone was well dressed to meet the Prime Minister, Ayushmann Khurrana stood out from the rest. He dressed to impress in his 1920s inspired ivory suit.
Ayushamann Khurrana in Anuj Maadan Couture Image: @ayushmann/Instagram
Loading...
The young guns of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddharth Malhotra were in Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with PM Narendra Modi to discuss “participation and contribution of these youth icons towards nation building”.
While everyone dressed up in formals to meet the Prime Minister, Ayushmann stood out from the rest. No, he did not wear one of his colour pop suits, but he did dress to impress, in his 1920s inspired ivory suit.
Styled by Isha Bhansali, Ayushmann wore an ivory pant suit by Anuj Madaan couture and trust us when we say he exuded charm and style which was so Gatsby-ish.
He decided to don a navy blue knitwear over a light blue shirt by Zara, layered with the ivory pant suit along with a tie by The Tie Hub. To complete this look, he threw together a pair of Brogues by Escaro Royalé.
The AndhaDhun actor wasn't just dressed for the occasion - he looked comfortable and layered himself enough to keep warm during his flight and the meeting in the Delhi cold.
On the professional front, after taking the box office by storm with two major blockbusters of 2018, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, the rising star is on the forefront of the new-age actors' club in Bollywood. Soon, he will be seen in Dream Girl, starring opposite Nushrat Bharucha, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.
While everyone dressed up in formals to meet the Prime Minister, Ayushmann stood out from the rest. No, he did not wear one of his colour pop suits, but he did dress to impress, in his 1920s inspired ivory suit.
Styled by Isha Bhansali, Ayushmann wore an ivory pant suit by Anuj Madaan couture and trust us when we say he exuded charm and style which was so Gatsby-ish.
He decided to don a navy blue knitwear over a light blue shirt by Zara, layered with the ivory pant suit along with a tie by The Tie Hub. To complete this look, he threw together a pair of Brogues by Escaro Royalé.
The AndhaDhun actor wasn't just dressed for the occasion - he looked comfortable and layered himself enough to keep warm during his flight and the meeting in the Delhi cold.
On the professional front, after taking the box office by storm with two major blockbusters of 2018, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, the rising star is on the forefront of the new-age actors' club in Bollywood. Soon, he will be seen in Dream Girl, starring opposite Nushrat Bharucha, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results