Ayushmann Khurrana Spiffs Up in 1920s Inspired Look to Meet PM Narendra Modi

While everyone was well dressed to meet the Prime Minister, Ayushmann Khurrana stood out from the rest. He dressed to impress in his 1920s inspired ivory suit.

Updated:January 11, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Ayushamann Khurrana in Anuj Maadan Couture Image: @ayushmann/Instagram
The young guns of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddharth Malhotra were in Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with PM Narendra Modi to discuss “participation and contribution of these youth icons towards nation building”.



While everyone dressed up in formals to meet the Prime Minister, Ayushmann stood out from the rest. No, he did not wear one of his colour pop suits, but he did dress to impress, in his 1920s inspired ivory suit.



Styled by Isha Bhansali, Ayushmann wore an ivory pant suit by Anuj Madaan couture and trust us when we say he exuded charm and style which was so Gatsby-ish.

He decided to don a navy blue knitwear over a light blue shirt by Zara, layered with the ivory pant suit along with a tie by The Tie Hub. To complete this look, he threw together a pair of Brogues by Escaro Royalé.



The AndhaDhun actor wasn't just dressed for the occasion - he looked comfortable and layered himself enough to keep warm during his flight and the meeting in the Delhi cold.

On the professional front, after taking the box office by storm with two major blockbusters of 2018, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, the rising star is on the forefront of the new-age actors' club in Bollywood. Soon, he will be seen in Dream Girl, starring opposite Nushrat Bharucha, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.







