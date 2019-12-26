Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap are Soaking up the Sun in Bahamas, See Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana is often in the limelight for his interesting choice of films that he signs to work on. Be it Badhaai Ho, Article 15 or Andhadhun, the actor has made his mark in the industry. However, the actor, who recently received his first National Award as Best Actor for his role in Andhadhun took a break from films and headed to the Bahamas with wife Tahira Kashyap.

The Bala actor is currently having a gala time as he enjoys his vacation with his wife. Ayushmann took to the photo-sharing platform Instagram to share some glimpse from his vacation. Posting a series of pictures, the actor wrote, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas.”

In the post, the actor can be seen flaunting his beach perfect body along with Tahira, who looked stunning in a printed two-piece bikini.

Tahira too shared her pictures from the day. Sharing her solo sun-kissed photos, she wrote, “Soaking up the Bahamian sun. Last year I remember I posted I was working on self acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love.”

Ayushmann and Tahira are adored by their fans and are known to be one of Bollywood’s power couples. Earlier, Tahira had come out in open and spoke about her family and husband Ayushmann stood by her side during her battle with breast cancer.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Bala. The actor will be next seen in films like Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

