Ayushmann Khurrana, Wife Tahira Kashyap Ring in New Year 2020 in the Bahamas

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a bunch of pictures from his New Year trip to the Bahamas with wife Tahira and their kids.

Updated:January 3, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Wife Tahira Kashyap Ring in New Year 2020 in the Bahamas
Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap welcomed the New Year 2020 in bohemian style. The much-in-love couple is currently chilling in The Bahamas.

Ayushmann signed off 2019 with a postcard in which he is seen clad in beach shorts flaunting his new hairdo. Sitting on the yacht, he seems to be having the time of his life while his ride carries him through the sea.

The Vicky Donor star shared the picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Paani da rang badlega 2020 mein." The next picture shows Ayushmann all geared up for a dive in the sea along with the caption," Diving into 2020." He then shared a picture of Tahira, who is engrossed in her phone. He wrote," She says Happy New Year."

Tahira had also shared a video in which she can be seen waving at her daughter, who is taking diving instructions from father. The couple also shared an adorable picture of them on a yacht as the sunset makes for the perfect backdrop.

He captioned it, “New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us!!"

Tahira looked gorgeous in the solo picture sporting a bikini. The couple has treated their fans to plenty of updates from the family holiday.

Ayushmann will next be seen portraying a gay character in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The homosexual love story will release on February 21, 2020.

