Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Wish to Son Virajveer: Nurture the Artiste Within

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana posted a birthday wish for son Virajveer on Saturday, telling him to nurture the artiste within and saying he sees his reflection in the child. The actor shared a photograph of his son on Instagram, which captures the boy playing the guitar.

"Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year's Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane," Ayushmann wrote.

Married to author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann has two kids - son Virajveer and daughter Virushka. He posted a photo with his whole family on New Year.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, shot in his hometown Chandigarh. The love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently announced his next film, a campus comedy drama titled Doctor G. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.