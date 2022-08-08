Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: You Can Enter ASI Monuments Without Fee From August 5-15

The government recently announced that entry to all the monuments and sites under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be absolutely free from August 5 to 15 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Not just for Indian Nationals but no entry charge will be levied for foreigners during the given time period as well.

Union Culture Minister, G Kishan Reddy tweeted saying, “As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August 2022.”

( -): As part of ‘Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav‘ and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country,

from 5th -15th August, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NFuTDdCBVw — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 3, 2022

It is noteworthy that there are more than 3,600 ASI-listed sites and monuments in the country out of which 116 of them spread across 19 states are ticketed.

According to reports, 17 of these sites and monuments are in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in Maharashtra, 12 in Karnataka, 10 in Delhi, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 06 in Gujarat and 07 in Tamil Nadu.

You can find the details in the link below-

https://asi.nic.in/

All these incredible monuments and sites are an integral part of India’s history and embody our multicultural values and system.

A Swacchata campaign is also scheduled to take place in 40 monuments on Independence Day. And as a part of the grand celebration of Azadi Ka Mahotsav, the following monuments will be lit up-

Agra Fort

Akbar’s Tomb at Sikandra,

Fatehpur Sikri

Itmad-ud-daulah

Small exhibitions will be held at Taj Mahal, Guru Ka Tal at Sikandra and Agra Fort.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here