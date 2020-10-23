‘Baahubali’ Prabhas Turns 41, Wishes Pour in from Film Industry Colleagues and Friends
Prabhas
Prabhas has turned a year older on Friday and wishes poured in from all quarters on the happy occasion.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 12:04 IST
It is the birthday of Baahubali actor Prabhas today. The superstar – who predominantly works in Telugu films – turned 41 and the birthday greetings are pouring in for his special day.
Director and writer of Prabhas’ 2009 film Billa, Meher Ramesh shared his pictures with the actor on the micro-blogging website. Calling him the darling of billions, Meher wrote that he wishes Prabhas attains success and peace throughout.
Happy Birthday Darling of Millions & my BILLA a very Happy Birthday #Prabhas wish you Success & Peace ☮️ throughout #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/RCWat30ddb— Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) October 23, 2020
Taking to Twitter, director SS Gopichand Malineni, who was the assistant director of Billa, also shared pictures of the star. Sending best wishes to Prabhas, Gopichand wrote, “Wishing Young Rebel Star Darling #Prabhas Garu A Very Happy Birthday (sic).” Gopichand called Prabhas a person with a golden heart and said he wishes Prabhas has a wonderful year ahead.
Wishing Young Rebel Star Darling #Prabhas Garu A Very Happy Birthday King with golden heart ❤️ wishing a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/yvF5RCvuOl— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2020
Actor Sai Dharam Tej also wished Prabhas ‘anna’ happy birthday on Twitter. A dashing picture of Prabhas was shared by Sai. He wished that Prabhas, his senior in the Telugu film industry, receives more love, success and happiness.
Happy Birthday #Prabhas anna.Wishing you all the love, happiness, and success.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/DyN8crUhvz— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 23, 2020
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who works in both Hindi and Telugu films, also tweeted a birthday greeting for Prabhas. She wished him health and happiness and said, “may your stardom keep growing infinitely.”
Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness may your stardom keep growing infinitely— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020
Sharing his birthday wishes for Prabhas, Telugu Director Surender Reddy wished him luck for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.
Many Many Happy Returns of the Day Darling #Prabhas . Have a Joyful and wonderful year ahead.My Best Wishes for #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/L3H0fwMuY1— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2020
It is noteworthy that Prabhas is not on Twitter but the actor has an account on Instagram.
The actor will be appearing in Radha Krishna Kumar’s film with co-star Pooja Hegde. His first look from the movie was shared by both Radha and Pooja on their Instagram handles.
The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas @actorprabhas @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms @gopikrishnamvs #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm
Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared that the motion poster of the film will be released today, on the occasion of his birthday.
Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam @director_radhaa @hegdepooja @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms @gopikrishnamvs #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @resulpookutty @prabhakaranjustin @radheshyamfilm
HBD superstar Prabhas. He next features in Rahde Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The cast and crew are currently filming in Italy.