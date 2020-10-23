‘Baahubali’ Prabhas Turns 41, Wishes Pour in from Film Industry Colleagues and Friends

It is the birthday of Baahubali actor Prabhas today. The superstar – who predominantly works in Telugu films – turned 41 and the birthday greetings are pouring in for his special day.

Director and writer of Prabhas’ 2009 film Billa, Meher Ramesh shared his pictures with the actor on the micro-blogging website. Calling him the darling of billions, Meher wrote that he wishes Prabhas attains success and peace throughout.

Happy Birthday Darling of Millions & my BILLA a very Happy Birthday #Prabhas wish you Success & Peace ☮️ throughout #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/RCWat30ddb — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) October 23, 2020

Taking to Twitter, director SS Gopichand Malineni, who was the assistant director of Billa, also shared pictures of the star. Sending best wishes to Prabhas, Gopichand wrote, “Wishing Young Rebel Star Darling #Prabhas Garu A Very Happy Birthday (sic).” Gopichand called Prabhas a person with a golden heart and said he wishes Prabhas has a wonderful year ahead.

Wishing Young Rebel Star Darling #Prabhas Garu A Very Happy Birthday King with golden heart ❤️ wishing a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/yvF5RCvuOl — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2020

Actor Sai Dharam Tej also wished Prabhas ‘anna’ happy birthday on Twitter. A dashing picture of Prabhas was shared by Sai. He wished that Prabhas, his senior in the Telugu film industry, receives more love, success and happiness.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who works in both Hindi and Telugu films, also tweeted a birthday greeting for Prabhas. She wished him health and happiness and said, “may your stardom keep growing infinitely.”

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness may your stardom keep growing infinitely — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

Sharing his birthday wishes for Prabhas, Telugu Director Surender Reddy wished him luck for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day Darling #Prabhas . Have a Joyful and wonderful year ahead.My Best Wishes for #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/L3H0fwMuY1 — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2020

It is noteworthy that Prabhas is not on Twitter but the actor has an account on Instagram.

The actor will be appearing in Radha Krishna Kumar’s film with co-star Pooja Hegde. His first look from the movie was shared by both Radha and Pooja on their Instagram handles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared that the motion poster of the film will be released today, on the occasion of his birthday.

HBD superstar Prabhas. He next features in Rahde Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The cast and crew are currently filming in Italy.