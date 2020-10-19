Babil Khan Shares Adorable Selfie with Sutapa Sikdar, Calls Her ‘Queen Maa’

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has been quite active on Instagram and often shares family pictures of him with his late father. Recently he shared an adorable selfie with his mother Sutapa Sikdar and called her “Queen maa.”

Soon after the picture was posted, Babil’s fans and friends took to the comment section to react. While many fans felt the absence of Babil’s younger brother Ayan in the frame, many dropped heart emojis on the picture. A user asked him if he could speak Bengali as Sutapa is a native Bengali speaker to which he replied that he understands most of it but can’t speak the language.

Babil’s most of the Instagram posts are the memory of his late father that has been keeping them strong after he passed away. He often shares throwback pictures from the days that he had spent with his late father. Recently, Babil shared a throwback picture where he can be seen playing the guitar and recalled the day when he diverted a crowd while Irrfan was shooting for Qarib Qarib Singlle in Gangtok. He shared the story and revealed how the crowd gathered to see a glimpse of the veteran actor, due to which it was impossible to shot the sequence. He further wrote that the director of the film Tanuja Chandra gave him a guitar and asked to perform at some distance to divert the crowd.

Earlier, he had shared a picture with dad Irrfan, where the legendary actor can be seen taking a picture of his son. Sharing the picture, he penned down an emotional note which reads, “Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said “that’s all you have to do.” I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you.”

The picture made his mother emotional as she wrote, “And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment.”