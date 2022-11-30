Babil Khan’s Fashion Choices Are Proof That He Has the Makings of a Style Icon

Babil Khan who is all set to debut with the film Qala, alongside actor Tripti Dimri, has already started winning hearts with his charming and humbling personality. There’s another side to Babil that makes him a true-blue star and that’s his style.

From his first runway show to his debut movie, Babil’s style quotient in 2022 has been the perfect mood board for the modern Indian man. Styled by Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar from Who Wore What, the young actor has embraced gender-fluid and comfortably chic styles with open arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

There’s an element of surprise in his fashion choices and not something a young man would want to experiment with, at the beginning of his career. However, just like Babil’s Instagram bio says: When life gives you lemons, make tomato juice. Kudos for being your own person rather than following what everyone else is doing. Here are some of Babil’s eclectic looks you can take inspiration from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Making his runway debut at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 for fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, Babil walked the runway like a true rockstar in a co-ordinated jacket and trouser set with grey/black linear design, and teamed it with a zippered black tee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Co-ordinated jackets and suits in varied colour tones and textures, each silhouette adorned by the actor celebrates his personality to the T. Making comfort look trendy, Babil wore a natural raglan sleeve shirt with piping detail on the cuffs finished with selvedge on the hem and linen trousers from Eka. He completed the uber-cool look with a pair of Rosvin Bugs tinted sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Fashion is ever-changing, but style is eternal. Babil’s effort to keep it simple yet classic is seen when he channelled his inner desi in a kurta designed by Jatin Malik Couture. The olive green ensemble featured a short jacket set with geometric hand embroidery which was paired with a pintuck detail kurta and trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

From hand woven to colour-blocking, his public appearances have seen him don outfits from various sustainable and luxury brands. While his wardrobe currently features a lot of monochromes, neutral, and earthy colours, Babil does add a pop of colour every now and then.

Do check out the pink jacket from Pero, which he paired with a chequered shirt and pants. The Dinkar Aneja green corduroy double-breasted suit paired with a Nikita Mhaisalkar Tribal tile printed crepe shirt didn’t just look good on him, in fact, he owned that look.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here