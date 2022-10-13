Baby Has Flaky And Dry Skin? Know These 5 Remedies For Winters

Having flaky and dry skin in the winters is quite common. It is mostly due to the cold and dry winds that accompany the season and the lack of moisture in the air. Even indoors, the use of electric heaters and other heating devices lowers the humidity levels making our skin dry and sometimes itchy. Now when it comes to children, their skin is more sensitive and thus more vulnerable to this winter dryness.

While the issue may be common, it should not be ignored. When the baby’s skin becomes too dry, it prompts him to scratch it, which can cause rashes and in turn result in pain for the toddler. Dry and chapped lips, rosy red cheeks, and itchy skin are some of the signs indicating that your child is also facing a winter dryness problem.

But you need not worry as this health issue can easily be dealt with using some home remedies. Below we have listed some of the tips and suggestions that you can consider to save your children’s skin from drying up this winter.

1) Coconut oil

Coconut oil is the most easily available moisturiser you can use to treat dry skin. Besides using it for cooking, coconut oil can be rubbed gently on the skin to replenish your skin’s moisture. It is a natural oil and can be applied on dry skin of your kid before bed. It can help achieve softer, smoother, and a hydrated skin.

2) Oatmeal bath

Yes, oatmeal can also be added to your baby’s bathing water to moisturize and smoothen up his skin. To prepare an oatmeal bath, you just have to crush or grind the oats into a fine powder and then simply add it to the bathtub or bucket. It can help your kid get rid of the flakiness and dryness f the skin.

3) Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is another moisturizer you can use to treat and tackle dry skin. It can be rubbed directly on the skin and one can apply it on the portion of the skin which has become too dry. Petroleum jelly can also help smoothen chapped lips and provide relief from itchy skin.

4) Avoid harsh soaps

As children usually have sensitive skin, using harsh soaps can strip their skin of moisture, especially in winter. It is advised to use baby soaps and shampoos for children that don’t contain harsh chemicals and are easy on the skin.

5) Bathing precautions

While a nice hot shower is always a pleasure in winter, it can also lead to drier skin. It is advised that children take short showers and avoid water that is too hot as it can dry out the skin or aggravate the dry skin condition. Besides this, after shower, use a soft towel for your kid and rub gently to avoid rashes.

