Baby Naming Ceremony: Here are the Auspicious Days and Time for Namkaran in June 2021

Namkaran Sanskar or the Naming Ceremony of a child is considered an important ritual as per Hindu belief. It is one of the 16 significant sanskars mentioned in the Hindu scriptures that are believed to be carried out to ensure a person’s safety and wellbeing. The naming ceremony is considered significant as the name is the first and greatest identity of a child.

As per Hindu scriptures, one’s name possesses significant energy that allows a person to resonate with the cosmic energy which further aids in the comprehensive growth of the person in both spiritual and materialistic realms. As namkaran sanskar is the first ritual to be performed for the child, it should be observed on the auspicious muhurat.

Namkaran Shubh Muhurat 2021 - Shubh Tithi and Nakshatra:

The Namakaran Sanskar should only be held according to a Shubh Muhurat after referring the horoscope and planetary position of the child. According to the traditions, it should be held on the 10th or 11th day after the birth of the child when the Sutika or Shudhikaran period ( the time during which both mother and child are put to intensive postnatal care) ends.

According Hindu calendar, Chaturthi, Navami, and Chaturdashi are the auspicious Tithis for Namkaran. Whereas, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of a week are considered auspicious to perform the Naming ceremony.

As far as Nakshatras are concerned, the ceremony can be performed during the Ashwani, Shatabhisha, Swati, Chitra, Revathi, Hasta, Pushya, Rohini, Mrigashira and Anuradha, Uttarashada, Uttaraphalguni, Uttarabhadrapada, and Shravan Nakshatras.

Auspicious Namkaran Muhurat for June 2021:

• The auspicious muhurat on June 4, Friday will last from 05:23 am to 05:23 am on June 5.

• June 6, Sunday, the shubh muhurat will prevail from 05:22 am to 02:28 am on June 7.

• June 10, Thursday, the auspicious timing will start from 4:24 pm and will last till 05:22 am on June 11.

• On June 11, Friday, muhurat will be observed between 05:22 am and 2:30 pm the same day.

• On June 17, Thursday, the auspicious timing will begin from 10:13 pm and will end at 05:22 am the next day.

• The auspicious muhurat on June 18, Friday will last from 05:23 am to 8:41 pm the same day.

• On June 20, Sunday, the muhurat will prevail from 05:23 am till 05:23 on June 21.

• The auspicious timing on June 21, Monday will start at 05:23 am and will end at 4:46 pm.

• The last shubh muhurat will be on June 27, Sunday. It will begin from 05:25 am and will last at 3:56 pm in the evening.

According to scriptures, the child is given two names during the ceremony – one is secret name and the other common by which he is known.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

