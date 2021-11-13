Baby Skin Care Tips: How to Nurture Your Newborn's Skin

Babies have very soft skin. However, their sensitive skin makes them more susceptible to infections and allergies than adults. The weather, the material of their garments, and the detergent used to wash them, as well as skincare products, may all have an effect on a baby’s skin’s health. We know it requires a little additional love and care, but how can we maintain our baby’s skin clean, smooth, and kissable? Continue reading for some tips.

Examine the Label

One of the most important things to remember before picking anything from the counter is to read the product label. You should look to determine whether they include dangerous substances like Sulfates, Silicones, artificial scents, or Parabens. If you come across anything like this, it’s a no-go.

Bathing Properly

The way you clean your infant is critical. Only lukewarm water and baby-friendly soaps, shampoos, and body washes should be used. Remember that the less chemicals listed on the ingredient label, the healthier it is for your baby’s skin.

Moisturizing is essential

The softer your baby’s skin will remain the more moisturised it is. Moisturizing, ideally after a bath, will keep the smoothness in place. To avoid rashes and dryness, apply a light lotion in the summer and cream in the winter. Look for baby-friendly moisturisers.

Massaging

Massage not only keeps a baby’s skin moisturised, but also fosters a bond between the child and the caregiver. Use a product that has virgin coconut oil, Vitamin E, or almond oil among its constituents. These are mild and nurture the skin while retaining moisture.

Maintain hygiene using less chemicals

Harsh chemicals in laundry detergents and liquids might irritate your baby’s skin. Use only mild detergents that do not leave residue on the items after washing. Liquid detergents with little to no aroma and skin-friendly ingredients are a good option.

