Bachchan Family, Suhana, Gauri, Karisma, Karan: Stars Descend at Shweta Nanda's Label Launch Event
Besides husband Nikhil Nanda and the Bachchan family, film stars and socialites turned up at Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s label launch event.
(Photo: Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Instagram handle)
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda took her first step in to the fashion industry as a designer on Saturday as she hosted an event to launch her fashion label MxS in collaboration with noted designer Monisha Jaising.
The event was a starry affair attended by the who’s who of B-town.
Besides husband Nikhil Nanda and the Bachchan family including father Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya, brother Abhishek and sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, film industry stars to socialites from Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Tina Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, everyone turned up to extend support and wish Shweta for her debut venture.
Take a look.
While Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan looked stunning dressed in a one-shoulder navy blue top featuring stars imprinted in silver from MxS line teamed with a white mini skirt and silver fully sequined pants teamed with a sheer white shirt with a knot detail in the front respectively, Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani too impressed with their fashion choices.
Take a look.
Other stars who attended the event include Neetu Kapoor, Katrina and Isabelle Kaif, Athiya Shetty and star kids Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.
