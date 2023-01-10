Bacteria, Fungi Love Your Gym Too! Here’s How You Can Avoid Skin Woes

Working out is definitely beneficial for our health. It helps us remain fit and healthy, aids in weight loss, improves our mood, and makes our skin glow from within. But bacteria, viruses, and fungi live on gym equipment and can cause flu, rashes, and other skin infections like ringwork, plantar warts, athlete’s foot and Staphylococcus. Proper hygiene like washing hands with soap, sanitizing, and wearing clean clothes are some of the ways to ensure that your skin and body remain healthy.

Instead of choosing to cancel your gym membership, you can follow these simple steps to maintain proper hygiene at the gym.

Wash your hands: This is the first rule of maintaining hygiene anywhere. Always make sure to wash your hands by lathering them up with soap and rubbing them for 20-30 seconds and letting them air dry. You can also choose to sanitize your hands before and after using gym equipment. Loose-Fitting clothes: Wear clothes that do not stick to your body and can absorb moisture. This will keep your skin dry and prevent the growth of germs. Make sure you wash your workout clothes after you wear them. Disinfect equipment: Before you use any gym equipment, make sure you clean it with a disinfectant or spray. Be considerate about the next person, and sanitize the equipment after use. For additional protection, add a towel on which you can place your hand. Try to get the yoga mat from home instead of using the one in the gym. Shower: Right after your workout, take a shower to not only wash away the sweat but also the germs and viruses you were exposed to at the gym. Do not ever share your personal item like towels, razors and combs. Protect your feet: Wear flip-flops when you are using a shower at the gym. Do not walk around barefoot on the gym premises. Wash your feet and dry them thoroughly, especially between your toes. If you feel your feet are still sweaty or have moisture, use an anti-fungal or anti-bacterial powder on your feet/socks/shoes. Attend to skin woes: If you have a break in your skin, immediately cover it with a waterproof bandage. Avoid using saunas and steam rooms until the wound has healed properly. Attend to your skin woes if it shows signs of infection, swelling, rashes, pus or inflammation. Get it checked by a dermatologist.

