Bad Food Habits Lead To Stroke; Know Causes, Symptoms And When To Call The Doctor

The war against three of the world’s top causes of death, heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, may be won or lost in your kitchen. According to experts, unhealthy eating habits raise the risk of death connected with chronic illnesses. Numerous studies show a direct link between what you eat and your mortality.

According to recent research, eating choices are responsible for more than two-thirds of all heart disease-related fatalities globally. The scientists predicted that healthier diets might have prevented 6 million deaths.

A good diet might lower your chances of developing medical diseases like hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, high cholesterol (lipid) levels, coronary heart disease, and obesity. All of these factors can raise your risk of getting a stroke.

Despite knowing that, many unhealthy food habits are common in every household. This is why it is important to know the causes and symptoms and when to see a doctor.

Symptoms

Having difficulty communicating and comprehending what people are saying. You may become confused, slur your words, or have difficulties comprehending conversation.

You might have abrupt numbness, weakness, or paralysis in your face, arm, or leg. This usually only affects one side of the body.

Vision problems in one or both eyes You may have blurred or darkened vision in one or both eyes, as well as seeing double.

A sudden, intense headache, maybe followed by vomiting, dizziness, or altered consciousness may suggest a stroke.

You could trip or lose your equilibrium. You might also experience dizziness or lack of coordination.

When to See a Doctor?

If you observe any signs or symptoms of a stroke, seek emergency medical assistance, even if they appear to come and go or resolve altogether.

Immediately dial your local emergency number. Don’t wait to see if the symptoms go away. Every second matters. The longer a stroke goes untreated, the more likely it is that brain damage and disability will occur.

If you’re with someone who, you fear, is having a stroke, keep a close eye on them while you wait for emergency help.

