Bad Taste In Guys Is My Talent, Says Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a short video in whuch she takes a dig at her choice of men.
credits - Urvashi Rautela instagram
Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela feels she has "bad taste" in guys.
Urvashi took to Instagram to share a short video, where she takes a dig at her taste in men.
"Bad taste in guys is my talent," she wrote while posting the video along with a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to the release of her film Virgin Bhanupriya on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.
"The experience of watching Virgin Bhanupriya on digital platform will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It's exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It's like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it," Urvashi told IANS in an interview.
Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.
