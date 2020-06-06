Badshah Says He's Doing His Bit to Spread Positivity During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Rap star Badshah says everyone is going through a difficult time amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and he is on a mission to add a dose of entertainment in these tough days.
"Globally, we are going through really difficult times. My effort is to entertain the audience that has showered me love throughout my career," Badshah said.
"I am grateful that we have a roof on our head and food to eat, which is more than enough, and there's absolutely nothing to complain about. I wholeheartedly pray and hope that together we are able to defeat this pandemic soon," he added.
On the work front, Badshah is enjoying back-to-back successful runs of his songs "Genda phool", "Ilzaam" and "Toxic".
Talking about the success, he said: "I feel blessed and grateful for all the love I have received for all the three songs from the audience. I am doing my bit by spreading positivity during these difficult times. I hope we overcome this situation soon."
