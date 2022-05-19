Badshah: When I Told My Friends About My Mental Health Diagnosis, They Weren't Ready to Believe | Exclusive

Although Badshah has been busy with his work lately, he recently opened up about his struggles with mental health issues. He revealed that he battles with clinical depression and anxiety disorder, and also suffered from sleep apnea. Opening up further about his mental health in a chat with News18.com, Badshah revealed that his friends were shocked by the diagnosis. Badshah recalls, “When I told my friends about this, they were not ready to believe it. (They said) Arre, tujhe bhi ho sakta hai ye?”

The rapper pointed out that mental health issues are not as visible as physical wounds. He added that it is extremely important for people to prioritize their mental health. “You never know who is battling from (a mental health issue) because it doesn’t show. I think it is extremely important to take care of your mental health. I cannot emphasize enough that you really need to take care of your mental health,” Badshah said.

“Some of the things you can do to take care of your mental health are to do what makes you happy. It’s extremely important not to be burdened with pressure every day. You need to channel that pressure and stress out and you need to deal with it as quickly as possible. You cannot let it pile upon you because when it hits, it hits you badly. You need to be just happy and you need to do things that make you happy and be around people who make you happy. You need to be selfish about your happiness. That’s the only way to keep yourself destressed in today’s world. I am sorry I have to say this but this is the fact,” he adds.

On the work front, Badshah recently collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez for Check My Fizz — created for Pepsi — and he also worked on the song She’s On Fire for Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad.

