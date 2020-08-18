Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Bail Pola 2020: Here's All You Need to Know About the Festival and How it is Celebrated

To celebrate Bail Pola, people thank and acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen in their agricultural and farming activities.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 18, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bail Pola 2020: Here's All You Need to Know About the Festival and How it is Celebrated
Bulls plough farmland

Oxen and bulls play an important part in the life of farmers. To thank these animals and to celebrate their hard work, the farmers across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate the festival of Bail Pola. The festival of Bail Pola is usually marked after the monsoon sowing and field work, which falls between late August and early September. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18.

In some parts of MP and Chhattisgarh, the day is also celebrated as Pola Amavasya. It falls on the day of the Pithori Amavasya (the new moon day) in the month of Shravana/ Bhadrapada (usually in August).

To celebrate the day, people thank and acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen in their agricultural and farming activities. They decorate these animals with beautiful designs and ornaments. The pampering starts a day or two in advance. The bulls are given a proper bath, their horns are colored, their ropes are changes and they are adorned with new bells.

On this day, farmers do not work and give rest to their bulls and oxen. Women carve out beautiful rangolis in front of their houses, tie toran (decorative thread) on top of doors, prepare puja thalis and worship the farm animals.

Members of the farmer family also take blessings of bulls and oxen by touching their feet. These animals are then served different kind of grains before performing their aarti.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading