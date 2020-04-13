Take the pledge to vote

Baisakhi 2020: Himanshi Khurana, B Praak To Conduct Online Musical Concert For Fans

Punjabi singers including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai among many others will be seen conducting online live musical sessions for their fans.

April 13, 2020
Baisakhi 2020: Himanshi Khurana, B Praak To Conduct Online Musical Concert For Fans
As the nation is observing the traditional spring festival of Baisakhi on Monday, several Punjabi singers, including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai among many others will be seen conducting online live musical sessions for their fans, aiming to cheer their mood amid the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the online music festival will take place on Thursday.

"Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice and it is a sign of unity, where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, amid the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another," B Praak said.

Helo application has partnered with CrossBlade to create the Baisakhi celebrations digitally.

