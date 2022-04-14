Baisakhi 2022: Top Punjabi Folk and Movie Songs That You Should Have In Your Playlist

Baisakhi 2022: Baisakhi also known as Vaisakhi, Vaishakhi or Vasakhi is a harvest festival celebrated mainly in Punjab. The occasion is being celebrated on April 14 this year. The festival marks the beginning of a season when ripened Rabi crops are collected.

Besides being a harvest festival for the majority of the farming community of Punjab, Baisakhi is significant for many Sikhs as well.

The festival marks the beginning of Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

To celebrate the occasion, we have curated a list of folk songs and movies that showcase the true essence of Punjab.

1. Jind Mahi by Malkit Singh

This classic folk song has several different versions and lyrics that are often modified by singers. However, the one sung by England-based Punjabi singer Malkit Singh could be your top choice for the day.

2. Sade Khetan Wich Rab Vasda

This classic song sung by Mohammed Rafi narrates the feelings of many euphoric farmers on the day of harvest. Glorifying the ever-giving land and its crops, this song will certainly evoke a feeling of pride and happiness on Baisakhi. The song is from the 1970 movie Nanak Dukhiya Sab Sansar starring Dara Singh as protagonist.

3. Tutak Tutak Tutian

Another classic hit by Malkit, this song will get you grooving and celebrating the occasion of Baisakhi like none other. The Birmingham-based singer has strung together the words that in Punjabi may mean “you look at the berry tree.” This Bhangra banger must make it to your Baisakhi playlist.

4. Vaisakhi Wala Mela

From the 1982 movie Gani Teri De Manke Modh, this song is a blend of the folk and the filmy. The song is sung by Mohammed Saddique and celebrates the gold pouring out of the lush fields of Punjab. The song also narrates how the festival creates an atmosphere of harmony and happiness.

5. Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si

Another folk song that is essential to the celebration of Baisakhi. Although several Bollywood versions of the songs have come up in recent years. You can listen to the one sung by Sukhminder Purba and Savita Sehti to have a taste of the classic folk song feel.

Are you excited to add these songs to your Baisakhi playlist?

