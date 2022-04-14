Baisakhi 2022: Traditional Vaisakhi Desserts You Must Try at Home

Baisakhi is a prominent festival of the Sikh community. The festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with great joy and fervour in parts of North India but is celebrated with widespread processions and fairs in the state of Punjab and Haryana.

Visiting Gurudwara, going to fairs/meals, taking a dip in the holy river to welcome the New year with a positive mindset, and enjoying feasts with one’s family and friends are some of the common ways to celebrate Baisakhi. No Punjabi festival is complete without lavish meals and traditional dishes and desserts.

On the occasion of Baisakhi, here are some of the traditional and easy to make desserts that you can try at home:

Kesar Phirni

Kesar Phirni is prepared by adding saffron or Kesar to the rich milk and rice preparation along with dry fruits, which helps it in making a savoury dish. It is one of the traditional desserts and Baisakhi is usually considered incomplete without phirni. Gud Halwa

Gud Halwa is prepared with the help of ingredients like jaggery, Rava, and dry fruits. Gud Halwa is an extremely easy to make dessert and is one of the common desserts prepared for Baisakhi. Meetha Pooda

Meetha Pooda or meetha chilla can be eaten during breakfast or as an evening snack. Whole wheat flour, fennel seeds, ghee, and sugar are some of the ingredients used for the preparation of meetha pooda. Meetha pooda is prepared for Baisakhi and other important festivals in Sikhism. Kheer

Two of the most common ingredients used for Kheer are rice and milk along with dry fruits. Kheer is an important dessert served at all major festivals. Add tons of dry fruits if you wish to make it sweeter and serve this sweet dish post-dinner to everyone. Milk cake

Prepare milk cake in just no time at home. All you need is milk and khoya to prepare this delectable dessert.

