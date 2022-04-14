Baisakhi 2022: Ultimate Traditional Outfit Ideas You Need To Try This Punjabi New Year

Celebrated on the first day of the Baisakh month of Hindu lunar calendar, Baisakhi is among the most prominent festivals for Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab. The spring harvest festival also marks the beginning of the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Govind Singh in 1699. Baisakhi usually falls on April 13 or 14 every year.

The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in every Punjabi household. People dress up in traditional vibrant Punjabi attires as they celebrate the day with folk dance music and delicacies. So, if you are gearing to take part in Baisakhi celebrations, here’s a must-have list of attires for the day

Pagg

While pagg is part of everyday outfits for Sikh men, it’s worn in a different style on Baisakhi. Even those who do not wear a pagg on a regular basis can be seen wearing it on this day. Kurta Pyjama

Almost a mandatory dress for Punjabi men on Baisakhi, Kurta pyjamas are worn in different styles and colours on this day. Chadar

Very similar to a Lungi, Chadar is a colourful cloth tied around the waist. The colour, design and embroidery of Chadar can vary depending on the preference of the wearer. Chadar can be paired with a kurta Kaintha

Kaintha is a necklace meant to be worn by men. It’s usually played with gold colour but can be made of any metal. Jugi

A sleeveless colourful jacket, Jugi is worn over the kurta. It’s very similar to a Nehru jacket but has no buttons or pockets. Saggi Phull

A type of Maang Teeka that’s worn by women on the head, Saggi Phull is a mandatory part of Gidda performer’s attire. It can be made of any metal and comes in different choices of colour and design. Sagg Phull looks like a flower protruding out. Paranda

A type of braid, paranda is worn over the hair and is part of traditional clothing for women in Punjab. Turla

Worn over the Pag on Baisakhi, a Turla is a colourful piece of cloth tied in a way resembling the spread wings of a dancing peacock. It’s also a mandatory part of the attire for Bhangra dancers Ramal

A Punjabi word for a handkerchief, Ramal is a piece of colourful cloth that is tied around the wrist or the fingers by Bhangra and Gidda performers.

