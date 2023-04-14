Baisakhi 2023: Traditional Dishes You Can Prepare at Home This Punjabi New Year

BAISAKHI 2023: Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is an important festival celebrated in several parts of North India, particularly in Punjab. The festival is celebrated on either the 13th of April or the 14th. However, this year, Vaisakhi is being celebrated today on April 14. The day marks the arrival of the harvest season and has prominence in the Sikh culture. The festival of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is also known as Vaisakha Sankranti. The day is celebrated with great joy and fervour with delectable meals prepared and enjoyed with family and friends.

Food and feasts have always been an integral part of Sikhism, with lavish spreads being prepared and Baisakhi is no exception. On the occasion of Baisakhi, here are some of the traditional dishes you can prepare at home.

Meethe Peeley Chawal

Meethe Peeley Chawal or sweet rice as they are more commonly known as one of the many delicacies prepared on the occasion of Baisakhi. Rice is cooked with dry fruits along with spices like cardamom, cloves, and cumin powder. Saffron is also added to help brighten up the rice. Punjabi Kadhi

Punjabi Kadhi is a traditional dish. Kadhi is made of yoghurt or curd and is mixed with pakodas or fritters made from besan. Kadhi is usually paired with rice. Kada Prasad

Kada Prasad, which is also commonly known as Aata Halwa is a traditional dish associated with Sikhism in general. In religious ceremonies and Gurudwara, Kada Prasad is offered to devotees. Kada Prasad is made from wheat flour. Sarso ka Saag

Sarso Ka Saag and Makke ki Roti are integral to Punjab and Punjabi food. On the occasion of Baisakhi, Sarso ka Saag is prepared along with Makke ki roti or cornmeal chapati. Pindi Chole

Pindi Chana or chole is yet another savoury traditional dish. The assortment of spices is mixed with a thick paste of chickpea or Chole.

