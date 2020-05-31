Baking Masterclass with Sweetened Condensed Milk

Who can resist a can of good old Milkmaid? Surely, we can't! With a rich legacy of creating sweet stories through delicious homemade dessert across Indian households over the years, the sweetened condensed milk is hard to resist even just by itself.

However, keeping pace with the constantly evolving tastes of its savvy consumers, as baking gains more prominence with the entire home sheltering, Nestle Milkmaid takes steps in to make in-home baking more fun for the entire family.

In collaboration with 'Homebakers', Milkmaid will host live sessions by these 7 famous culinary masters on YouTube and Facebook. The recipes involve ingredients easily available at home with easy to follow steps.

Here are some delicious recipes from its 'Live Baking Masterclass' curated to help you bake a smile.

Baked Mango Yogurt

by Chef Bhakti Arora, runner up, MasterChef India's Season 4

Ingredients:

Nestlï¿½ MILKMAID ï¿½ Tin - (200gm)

Hung Curd Nestlï¿½ a+ Nourish - 1 Cup

Fresh cream - 1 Cup

Milk (Warm) - 3 tablespoon

saffron - Few strands

For garnish - Pistachio

Chopped mango (or any fresh fruits) - 1 Cup

Method:

Soak few strands of saffron in 2-3 tsp of warm milk and keep it aside.

In another bowl mix Milkmaid, fresh cream and hung curd and give it a good mix.

Pour it into ramekins and bake in a water bath in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Let it cool down completely. Then pour little saffron milk on top and garnish with fresh mango and pistachio.

Serve it cold or at room temperature.

Rich Milk Cake (Tres Leches)

by Sonia Gupta Food Blogger and Recipe Creator

Rich Milk Cake (Tres Leches) is an absolute favourite cake of milk lovers. It is considered to have originated from Mexico though there are many disputes about the same. Still, there is no doubt about its popularity. Tres Leches mean three types of Milk. In this recipe we use milk in three different forms, whole milk, evaporated milk and condensed milk. So ensure you don't skip any of the three while preparing this recipe.

Ingredients:

For Sponge:

Nestle Milkmaid - ï¿½ Cup

Thick Dahi - 3 tablespoon

Milk - ï¿½ Cup

Oil - ï¿½ Cup

Vanilla Flavour -ï¿½ tablespoon

Flour - 1 Cup

Cornflour - 1 tablespoon

Baking Powder - ï¿½ tablespoon

Baking soda - ï¿½ tablespoon

Salt - a pinch

For Tres Leches mixture:

Milk - 1 Cup

Nestle Milkmaid - ï¿½ Cup

Fresh Cream - 3 tablespoon

Vanilla Flavour - ï¿½ tablespoon

For Frosting:

Nestle Milkmaid - 3 tablespoon

Hung Curd - 1 Cup

Vanilla essence - ï¿½ tablespoon

Method:

For Sponge:

In a bowl take Milkmaid, curd, oil and vanilla essence. Using a whisker, whisk till uniform consistency

Sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt directly into a bowl of wet ingredients

Mix dry and wet ingredients. Slowly add milk bit by bit to get pouring consistency

Meanwhile, keep the oven for preheating at 180 C and line an 8x8 inches square tin with parchment paper/butter paper. In absence of butter paper, simply grease the tin evenly with butter

Pour the prepared batter into the tin and tap it on the counter

Keep the tin in the preheated oven at 180 c for 20 min or until cake passes the toothpick test

Remove it from the oven and let it rest in the tin for 10 min. Then de-mould the cake. Let it cool for another 5 minutes and slowly remove the butter paper, if used. Keep it in a tray/plate

For Tres Leches Mixture:

For evaporated milk - Pour 1 cup milk in a heavy-based saucepan. Stir constantly until it comes to a boil. Allow the milk to simmer on low flame with continued stirring to avoid any burning. Once the milk reduces to half of the initial quantity, then stop simmering. The evaporated milk is ready.

In a bowl, take prepared evaporated milk, Milkmaid and cream. Add vanilla essence and whisk it.

Using a fork or toothpick, prick the cake. Pour the prepared Tres Leches mixture all over the cake. Now keep it in the refrigerator for 30 min

For Frosting:

Whip the hung curd with Milkmaid and vanilla essence. Take out the cake from the refrigerator and spread this frosting evenly on the cake.

Our Tres leaches cake is ready. Garnish with any seasonal fruit on top. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Banana Toffee Verrine

- by Gaurav Wadhwa, Master Chocolatier and founder of Theos Bakery

Ingredients:

Nestle Milkmaid - 400g (Do not Open the Can)

Crispy Biscuit Crumbs - 1 cup

Powdered Sugar - 8 tablespoon

Melted Butter - 8 tablespoon

Small glasses - 6 to 8

Solid Butter - 3 tablespoon

Ripe Banana - 2-3

Fresh Cream - 1 Cup

Grated Chocolate (Optional for garnishing) - 4 tablespoon

Method:

Mix Biscuit Crumb, 5 tablespoons of powdered sugar & melted butter to make a crumbly mixture. You can reduce added sugar if you are using sweeter biscuits for crumbs. Keep aside

Boil the whole can of Milkmaid as it is (without opening the can) in boiling water for at least 2 hrs. This will make a nice dulce de leche (i.e. caramelized form of Milkmaid)

Take out of boiling water and rest it for a few hours

In a non-stick pan, take solid butter and prepared dulce de leche and cook together on low flame till all the butter is incorporated and a nice fluidity is achieved

Whisk fresh cream in a bowl with 3 tablespoon of powdered sugar over an ice bath until little stiff and sugar dissolves completely

In each glass, sprinkle about 2-3 tablespoons of the crumbly mixture prepared in Step 1. Add 1 tablespoon of dulce de leche layer on top. Now put some sliced banana pieces

Top up with crumblier mixture for extra crunch. Pour some whisked cream. Top up with dulce de layer again. Finally garnish with grated chocolate and refrigerate for a few hours and serve chilled.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube