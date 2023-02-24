Whether you have left your kitchen knives or scissors out in the dishwasher, or soaked in water in your sink, you’ll see rust on your tools. Rust is the result of the oxidation of iron. In simple terms, if you combine water, iron, and air, you get rust! Any metal which is made of iron is prone to rust. Yes, this includes stainless steel as well. Rust slowly destroys your metal utensils and tools like pans, pots, and knives. So, you may not enjoy the look of antique décor in your kitchen drawers as the rust spells doom. Here are some of the hacks to get rid of it:

Use potato and dish soap scrub to remove rust from the frying pan:

Potatoes contain oxalic acid, which dissolves rust. It’s convenient, and so natural that it would serve the purpose on any material. First, cut the potato in half. Dip the potato on the cut end into some liquid soap, and simply scrub it away. If your vessels are heavy on rust, add some salt for some added friction.

Use baking soda and lemon juice:

Baking soda is very useful for cleaning different parts of the house. Its exfoliating properties help to remove rust from objects. You should prepare a mixture by adding lemon juice and baking soda. After preparing the mixture, apply this paste on the rusty area and leave it for some time. Clean it with a cleaning brush after 20 minutes.

Use white vinegar:

In addition to sandpaper, lemon, lime, baking soda, you can also use vinegar to remove rust. Using white vinegar is a very easy way to remove it. For this, prepare a spray by mixing two to three spoons of vinegar in a mug of water. Now, spray this on the rusty area and leave it for about 10 minutes. Then clean it with the help of a cleaning brush or sandpaper.

You can always depend on a store-bought option. There are several products in the market formulated especially for this purpose. Store-bought rust removers are convenient to use and should save you some trouble. Their instructions vary depending on the product.

