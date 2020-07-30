Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

Eid al-Adha or more commonly known as Bakrid will be celebrated on July 31 this year across the globe. This date has been announced by Saudi Arabia. However, it must be noted that the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi has said that Bakrid will be celebrated on August 1 as per the sighting of the moon.

The festival is celebrated during 'Dhu al-Hijjah' - the twelfth and the last month in the Islamic calendar.

Here are a few messages that you can send your loved one to make the day special:

1. May allah bless you on this pious occasion. Happy Bakrid

2. May you be blessed with health and wealth abundantly. Bakrid Mubarak!

3. No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

4. Hope, love and laugher, warmth, wishes, joy and a bouquet of Eid wishes, become a part of your Eid and Your Life. Bakrid Mubarak!

5. On this occasion, may Allah flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spirituality and your mind with wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Bakrid

6. Let’s learn the basic essence of sacrifice and celebrate this Eid by sacrificing our egos! This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

7. May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Keep us in your prayers, like you are in ours. Eid Mubarak!

8. Today I pray that happiness stays at your door, may it knock early and stay late. And leave the gift of Allah’s love, peace, joy and good health behind. Happy Bakrid!

9. When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you.

10. May your plate of life be always full of sweet siwaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. Happy Eid