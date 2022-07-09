Bakrid 2022: Eid al-Adha Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, India and Other Countries

BAKRID 2022: This weekend marks the beginning of Eid al-Adha. This is the second Eid celebration of the year, the first being Eid al-Fitr which took place in May. Considered to be the holier of the two Eids, the celebration of Eid-al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah, as he was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Eid-al-Adha usually falls on the tenth day of the final month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar known as Dhu-al-Hijjah. The final month began on Thursday, June 30. Eid-al-Adha comes a day after Arafat or when the pilgrims descend from Mount Arafat at Mecca in Saudi Arabia during Haj.

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated for three days where the dates depend on a sighting of the moon.

Date and time of moon sighting in India and Saudi Arabia:

The celebrations of Eid-al-Adha begin in India a day after Saudi Arabia marks the festival. This year, the first day of Eid-al-Adha will be observed on Saturday, July 9 in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting the Supreme Court statement.

Going by this, India will mark the celebrations for Eid-al-Adha from June 10. Besides India, other countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Sultanate of Brunei, and Hong Kong will commence the Eid-al-Adha celebrations from July 10.

The festival of Eid-al-Adha signifies feelings of mercy and love. God replaced Prophet Ibrahim’s son Ismail with a ram, which was to be sacrificed in place of his son. The original command from Allah was a test of Prophet Ibrahim’s commitment to obey his Lord’s command, without any doubt. Hence Eid-al-Adha means the festival of sacrifice.

