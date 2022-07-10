Bakrid 2022: Here’s How You Can Make Your Sheer Khurma Healthier This Eid al-Adha

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: Also known as Bakrid, Eid al-Adha is an annual festival celebrated by the Muslim community to commemorate the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim. Bakrid is celebrated for around three days. It begins on July 10 this year. A special feast is prepared on this day every year. One of the most common dishes made by people on Bakrid is Sheer Khurma. This mouth-watering dessert can be enjoyed while it is hot, as well as cold.

Here’s how you can prepare a healthy Sheer Khurma this Eid:

Add dates instead of Sugar

You can use dates instead of sugar to make Sheer Khurma healthier. Dates are low in fat and can improve the body’s metabolism. They are abundant in Vitamin B, Vitamin A, and vitamin C, as well as proteins. Dates can help in the prevention of osteoporosis because they contain significant amounts of copper, manganese, and magnesium. They can improve the production of blood in the body. Dried fruits

People usually garnish the dessert with nuts after it’s made. Add lots of nuts to your dessert this Bakrid because it will not only enhance the taste of Sheer Khurma but will also make it healthier.

Almonds can aid in maintaining healthy blood pressure, regulating the body’s glucose levels, and fastening weight loss process.

Walnuts are healthy for the skin, hair, and brain.

Cashews are a rich source of minerals like magnesium, zinc, and iron as well as Vitamin K. Consuming dried fruits like cashews can support a healthy immune system and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cardamom

Besides having an incredible smell, cardamom is extremely healthy as it boosts one’s metabolism levels and increases the secretion of bile acid in the stomach. It also helps lowering cholesterol and keeps the heart healthy.

