Bakrid 2022: Kimami Sewaiyan to Khajoor Shake; 5 Traditional Dishes for Eid ul-Adha Feast

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid, is celebrated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God. The ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ is celebrated 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on July 10. Every year on this day, devotees put in the effort to make several delicious dishes to celebrate the occasion.

From savoury dishes to desserts, a lavish spread is presented. Here are some of the dishes that are popular and are prepared during Eid.

Gosht Khichda

It is a special traditional recipe that is prepared with rice, lentils, mutton and masalas. The dish is made on low flame and the masalas enhance its taste. After you’ve finished making the dish, you can give it a final touch by adding green coriander, green chilli, lemon and garam masala to enjoy the delicious meal. Kimami Sewaiyan

This mouth-watering dish is perfect for the occasion. It is a lot like sheer khurma but is comparatively thicker in consistency. It is made with vermicelli, milk, khoya and sugar. However, you can add lotus seeds, almonds, coconut and raisins in it to maximise its taste. Biryani

It is a unique combination of meat and rice and is one of the most loved dishes across India. The perfect blend of spices in Biryani enhances its taste and makes it more flavourful. Chapli Kebab

Celebrations are incomplete without appetizers. This mouth-watering dish is exactly what you need to get your Eid celebration started. It is prepared with minced mutton, eggs, wheat flour and some traditional spices. It is a great snack recipe that tastes yummier when served with chutney. Khajoor Shake

Festivals without beverages aren’t fun at all and Khajoor Shake is exactly what you need to make your Eid more special. The ingredients required to make this drink are Khajoor, cashew nuts, cardamom, and milk.

