Bakrid 2022: Make a Style Statement This Eid al-Adha with Celebrity-Inspired Eid Outfit Ideas

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: While the aroma of biryani and kebabs makes Eid al-Adha special, no celebration is complete without dressing up in beautiful clothes. Festivals bring the entire family together, therefore, it makes the ideal time for one to dress up in their stylish best. Although at most of the festivals people prefer wearing traditional outfits, it’s time to break the same old monotonous sense of styling.

On the occasion of Bakrid, we have brought some celebrity-inspired style tips to dress up for the occasion.

Sharara Set

Honestly, a sharara set exudes regal and royalty. The flowy ensemble will make you appear elegant and mesmerising. Going for a sharara set in pastel colours will be the cherry on the cake during this monsoon season. If you choose to go with white as Mouni Roy, the beautiful gotta work on the borders will bring a sparkly touch to your ensemble.

Overall embroidery

Choosing voguish couture with an overall embroidery will make you stand out at the gathering on the occasion and will also add much-needed glam to your outfit. Chikankari and net detailing are the go-to fabric to have that grace and elegance touch to your sartorial pick.

Give it a twist

If you wish to have a bit of the western touch to your outfit, then a flowy gown with just a matching palazzo will be a perfect amalgamation of traditional and western outfits. If you are willing to grab that limelight then go with the dramatic sleeves and a belt on the waist to accessories it. Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit is a perfect example here.

Black is your saviour

If you are getting confused among all the shades and wondering what to choose so that you can shine bright like a diamond amidst the crowd. Turn a blind eye and choose black. Honestly, nothing can ever go wrong with a black outfit. Black is considered a wardrobe saviour. Choose a contrasting jhumkas on an all-black dress.

Salwar Suit

Willing to go for a minimal and subtle look then directly go for a simple salwar suit. And in case you wish to add a bit of drama later on, then you can play around with your dupatta, and take it whichever way you like. Take some inspiration from Karisma Kapoor’s post.

