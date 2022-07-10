Bakrid 2022: These 2 Delicious Mutton Kebab Recipes Will Make Your Eid al-Adha Special

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: The annual celebration of Bakrid, also known as Eid-al-Adha, honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his beloved son on God’s command. The entire Muslim population of the world observes this day with tremendous fervour and holds a feast with delectable delicacies. The Muslim community celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing a male goat, as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice. One of the most popular dishes that people like to prepare on this day is mutton kebab.

Here are some of the Mutton Kebab recipes that will help you make this day a memorable one:

Haleem Kebabs

Ingredients required

1/2 cup burghul (cracked wheat), soaked

1/2 cup urad dal, soaked

1/2 cup matar dal (yellow split peas), soaked

1/2 cup moong dal, soaked

500-gram mutton chops

2 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp ginger, finely chopped

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 tsp saffron strands

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chaat masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1/2 cup besan

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp salt

How to make

To make Haleem Kebabs pressure cook burghul and dals that have been soaked in water overnight along with ginger, garlic, and mutton chops. Then transfer the meat to a large platter with tongs, reserving the dal in cooking liquid. Wait for it to cool. After it cools down, remove the bones from the meat and then grind the meat finely. Heat ghee over medium heat in a pan and add green chillies, saffron, spices, coriander leaves and mint leaves in it. Cook it for a minute and add chat masala in addition to the reserved dal mixture and ground mutton. Reduce the flame to cook. Blend the mixture into a fine paste. Add besan to the paste and mix it well. Apply some oil to your palm and divide the Haleem into small balls. Pan-fry the Tikki balls and serve.

Nazakti Boti Kebab

Ingredients required

1 kg mutton cubes (extra clean, from male goat thigh)

50 grams of ginger paste

100 grams of raw papaya paste

100 grams of white onion paste

150 grams brown onion, finely chopped

150 grams desi ghee

5 grams of yellow chilli powder

5 grams of coriander powder to taste salt

5 grams garam masala

5 grams pot masala

20 grams chana dal flavour, roasted

100 grams curd

5 grams rose petal paste

1 grams saffron

300 grams poppy seeds paste

10 grams cashew paste

10 grams almond paste

10 grams chilli paste

5 grams of desiccated coconut powder

2 ml kewra

4 pcs clove

6 pcs green cardamom

How to make

In a large bowl, combine the cubes of rinsed mutton with the ginger, raw papaya, white onion, curd, coriander, and yellow chilli powders, as well as salt and brown onion. Use both hands to thoroughly blend it and place it in the refrigerator for one to two hours. Take a wok, heat it, add half of the ghee, then the clove and cardamom, add the entire marinated mutton, water, and the powdered roasted channa, and stir well. Put it over a medium temperature and let it cook for about 15 minutes. Add the cashew, almond, chironji paste, coconut desiccated powder, rose petals, and poppy paste at this point. Blend it with a ladle and roast for 5-10 minutes. Stir it 2-3 times after adding saffron water and kewra water, close the lid and remove it from the flame right away. Last but not the least, garnish it with onion and coriander leaves.

