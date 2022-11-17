Bal Thackeray 10th Death Anniversary: All You Need To Know About the Founder of Shiv Sena

Bal Thackeray 10th Death Anniversary: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, fondly referred to as Balasaheb Thackeray by his followers, was among the tallest leader not just in Maharashtra but the entire country. And all this started with the politics of the son of the soil or Marathi Manush. He died of cardiac arrest on November 17, 2012.

Here’s all you need to know about the founder of Shiv Sena:

Born on January 23, 1926, to Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, Bal Thackeray picked up fighting for a cause and politics from his father, who was a journalist and cartoonist, a profession also chosen by Bal Thackeray. Keshav Sitaram Thackeray was among the key figures of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement for the creation of a unified state for Marathi-speaking people. The influence of Bal Thackeray’s father on his politics and choices could be seen till the very end. Bal Thackrey, just like his father, started his career as a cartoonist and worked with Free Press Journal. He quit his job to start his own venture and eventually founded Marmud, a weekly political cartoon series focussed on the rising problems of the Marathi youth. It addressed the issues of lack of jobs and opportunities for the locals. It went on to become the stepping stone of Bal Thackeray in politics and he founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. After Bal Thackrey’s political journey came into the centre, Marmik took a back seat. He then launched Saamana, which still is in publication. Saamna became a medium of Bal Thackeray’s political communication and he addressed various issues including demanding a greater share in Mumbai’s (Bombay) economic development for the local Marathis. While Bal Thackeray never held an office in the government or fought an election, he rose to become the centre of Maharashtra’s politics in years to come. Shiv Sena formed a government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1995. Bal Thackeray was often referred to as the Hindu Hriday Samrat or the emperor of Hindu hearts for his efforts in the cause of Hindutva. Bal Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012. A decade after his death, the political capitals of Bal Thackeray remain intact. People fondly remember his contribution to the various social and political aspects of society.

