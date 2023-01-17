Bananas Can Be A Great Haircare Product, Here Is All That You Need To Know About It

Ever wondered if bananas can work towards giving you more lustrous hair? If not, then you are definitely not the only one because a lot of people cannot fathom the fact that bananas can do any good to a person’s hair. But, that is exactly where you are wrong.

The fruit is filled with the goodness of potassium which immediately means that it can be beneficial for the hair and skin. Due to the high presence of Vitamin A, Vitamin B and Vitamin C, it can be turned into an element that can induce hair growth and also solve other major hair care issues.

With the kind of thick consistency that Banana has, it for sure can be turned into a good hair mask. One can try and use this mask twice a week if not more depending on the kind of solution that is required out of the situation.

Thinking of how this banana mask can prove to be good for you? Well, do not worry because as always we have got your back and will also give you the answers-

Applying banana on your hair along with lemon juice and a few drops of tea tree oil can help you get rid of dandruff. This might help you to get over the constant feeling of itchiness and flakiness.

Banana has a high content of silica and so it is definitely a good element to try out in case you want to improve the texture of your hair.

The presence of Vitamin B will ensure that your hair starts to gain elasticity.

While there is not a single chance in the world to get rid of split ends other than completely chopping them off, banana is the aftercare that your hair needs and the fruit can start acting as an insurer of the fact that you do not split ends right after you have chopped them off.

