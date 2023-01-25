Bandhani Fashion: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor To Kajol; Actresses Who Nailed The Tie-Dye Outfits

Among all the prints, one of the most attractive is Bandhani. It is cool, elegant and at the same time matches the vibe of any event. Bandhani is a type of trendy tie-dye fabric which can be used to make any outfit. From sarees to kurtis to jumpsuits, Bandhani is majorly available in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is popularly used at weddings. The vibrant hues and lightweight fabric make it the best choice for day functions. It can amplify your look and add a style quotient to your fashion statement. If you are seeking inspiration to add bandhani to your wardrobe, you can check out these celebrities’ looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s bandhani saree is breathtaking and regal. The gorgeous handwoven saree comes in various hues of yellow, green and blue. The saree was paired with a deep green colour sleeveless blouse that made her look absolutely royal. She added a stunning antique choker that complemented the saree.

Kangana Ranaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut is known for her flair for sarees and often can be seen rocking the drape for her airport looks. Sometime back, the actress brightened up everyone’s day with this vibrant yellow bandhani saree. She chose a low-cut and sleeveless blouse that elevated her look. Kangana styled a pair of gorgeous earrings and a dash of red lipstick to keep her look chic yet stylish.

Kajol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Kajol draped a stunning Manish Malhotra black and golden Bandhani saree. She chose a sleeveless black blouse to pair with the embroidered saree. Meanwhile, the thick gold border completed the whole look. She accessorized herself with chandbalis, dark kohl and nude lipstick.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for making fashion statements, and this pink bandhani print Kurti is proof. To celebrate Diwali, Kareena Kapoor picked a Fuschia pink kurti that is adorned with gotta patti work at the hem. The dupatta too featured golden work and the outfit looked absolutely impressive. To match the white prints in the kurti, she opted for earrings with white stones to elevate the overall look.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Alia Bhatt was all decked up in a Tarun Tahiliani bandhani saree. The ombre saree made the Darlings actress look like a diva. The soft pink and the green colour weaved into each other and created a soothing and bookmark-worthy fashion statement. Alia Bhatt added a dainty maang tika with green details that instantly elevated her outfit and look as well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here