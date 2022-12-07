Banke Bihari Temple To Prem Mandir, Places To Visit In Vrindavan For Perfect Weekend

Mathura is one of the famous pilgrimage destinations in Uttar Pradesh. It is counted among the popular tourist spots of the country. But if you are going to Mathura, do not forget to visit Vrindavan. The Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan is the centre of attraction.

Apart from this, there are several beautiful places in Vrindavan, the city of Radha-Krishna. Overall, this trip will be a memorable experience for you by exploring some wonderful places. So let’s know about some famous places to visit in Vrindavan.

Banke Bihari Temple: Banke Bihari Temple is counted among the famous temples of Mathura. Here, the image of Radha Krishna’s united form is worshipped in the Tribhanga posture. Apart from this, the temple banned playing bells or any musical instruments so you can worship here with great peace.

Prem Mandir: Apart from Radha-Krishna, the famous Prem Mandir is also dedicated to Ram and Sita. This beautiful temple was built in 2001 by Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj. The temple is surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains, the temple complex has life-size depictions of four leelas of Shri Krishna – Jhulan leela, Govardhan leela, Raas leela and Kaliya Naag leela.

Radha Raman Temple: The Radha Raman Temple, located at a distance of about 2 km from Vrindavan station, is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Radha Raman. This temple houses the original Shaligram deity of Krishna alongside the goddess Radha. This temple is counted as one of the Seven most revered ancient temples of Vrindavan.

Nidhivan: Nidhivan is one of the famous tourist spots of Vrindavan. It is counted as one of the most sacred forest sites in the world. It is believed that every night in Nidhivan, Lord Krishna and Radha play Rasleela with the gopis. So nobody is allowed to enter Nidhivan after the sun sets.

Iskcon temple tour: Iskcon temples of Lord Krishna are present in several big cities of the world. But the beauty of the grand Iskcon temple located in Vrindavan, the birthplace of Krishna, makes it the centre of attraction. On the other hand, the recitation of Aarti and Geeta that takes place in the temple every day is no less than a feeling of peace for the devotees.

